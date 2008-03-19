Castle Crashers Developers Start Bloggin'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Did you know that The Behemoth's Castle Crashers is going to have a staggering 22 unlockable characters? You would if you simply visited the developer blog on The Behemoth's follow up to the Xbox Live Arcade hit Alien Hominid! The dev team has put together a regularly updated blog to keep fans drenched in good development news and Dan Paladin art, which we hope means that Castle Crashers is edging very close to completion and that Summer 2008 wasn't a randomly chosen release window. We'll definitely be keeping an eye on it.

