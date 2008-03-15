Casual Gamers Worth Billions

The appeal of casual games is a no-brainer at this point. Everyone can enjoy a quick game of Solitare, or while away some workplace boredom with Diner Dash. But as someone who's never really paid for any of my casual gaming fun, I was impressed by statistic from the Casual Gaming Association that consumers paid $US 2.25 billion for casual gaming last year. 75% of those who bought casual games were women, and 72% were over the age of 35. With Fahey's mom a future Wii Bowling champion, and my mother a devout Scrabolous addict, I'm not surprised that women over 35 make up the biggest part of the paid casual-market pie, I was just impressed by how high the number was.

All this leaves me with just one thought: there's actually a Casual Gaming Association?

Games Girls Play [Forbes]