Catch An Early Screening Of Postal

I know what you woke up thinking this morning: "How can I possibly wait until Uwe Boll's masterpiece POSTAL hits theatres May 23rd?" Well, my friends...if for some reason you are reading the site while standing, grab a seat. Early screenings will run in both New York (April 1st at the Tribeca Film Centre) and Chicago (April 3rd at the Lake Street Screening Room).

And if you'd like to see the film for free, you can dig up their Facebook profile and make a comment about the movie on their wall before March 28th—five pairs of tickets will be given away to the group. Play nice. Here's the full show info: