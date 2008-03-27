Catch An Early Screening Of Postal

I know what you woke up thinking this morning: "How can I possibly wait until Uwe Boll's masterpiece POSTAL hits theatres May 23rd?" Well, my friends...if for some reason you are reading the site while standing, grab a seat. Early screenings will run in both New York (April 1st at the Tribeca Film Centre) and Chicago (April 3rd at the Lake Street Screening Room).
And if you'd like to see the film for free, you can dig up their Facebook profile and make a comment about the movie on their wall before March 28th—five pairs of tickets will be given away to the group. Play nice. Here's the full show info:
Tucson, AZ: Prior to its long-awaited national rollout on May 23, Uwe Boll's cinematic rendition of Running With Scissors' POSTAL video game franchise will be shown at special screenings in major American cities, starting with New York and Chicago.
The Big Apple preview will take place at 8PM (EST), April 1st at the Tribeca Film Centre (founded by Robert DeNiro and Jane Rosenthal and home to the famous Tribeca Film Festival). "As a born-and-bred New York boy, I'm really looking forward to this event," admitted Running With Scissors CEO Vince Desi. "I'm very happy with what Uwe has done with this film, so I'm proud to see it showcased in my home town. Plus I get some good pizza and Italian ice."
Desi and auteur de farce Uwe Boll will both be bringing along their egos for a Q&A following the screening. The kings of multi-media controversy will take unscreened questions from the audience. The Chicago screening will follow on Thursday, April 3rd, 7PM (CST) at the Lake Street Screening Room at 70 E Lake St.
RWS is offering New York-based fans a chance to win one of five pairs of guest tickets to the Tribeca screening through a Facebook promotion. Anyone who joins the POSTAL Facebook Fan Page and leaves a wall post related to the film before March 28th is eligible to win.
The poster included with this press release is the second in an ongoing series of Running With Scissors one-sheet style movie posters being produced to celebrate the release of Postal-The Movie.
For more information on the upcoming POSTAL Movie, Postal games and gear, as well as updates on the development of POSTAL III visit our new expanded site www.gopostal.com and be sure to visit PostalNation.net for in-depth coverage of the RWS scene.
