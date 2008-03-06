Cave Shmups Coming to Xbox 360

Shooter specialty developer Cave is bringing two of its arcade shooters to the Xbox 360: DoDonPachi Dai Ou Jou Black Label and Ketsui. The games will be out this year and ported by 5pb. Makes sense for the games to get Xbox 360 ports and that console does seem to be favorite among hardcore Japanese otaku — not to mention it'll give Cave a crack at the US market. With these titles, plus IKARUGA and Rez, the Xbox 360 seems to be shoot'em up console.

Cave Shooters to 360 [Insert Credit]