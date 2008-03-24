Cave Shooters Site Launches

A teaser site for upcoming Cave shooters Dodonpachi Daioujou Black Label X and Ketsui X have popped up online. There's not much there to look at other than the above and a feeling of bullet hell excitement. Stay tuned!
Dodonpachi and Ketsui [5pb via Arcade Renaissance]
