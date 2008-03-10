CDC Games Says Lunia Doing Well In the US

CDC Games, one of Mainland China's heavy hitters, sent out a press release last week detailing some metrics for their Mainland games, plus info on how Lunia has been doing in the US. Lots and lots of metrics to be had, but I guess that's why CDC's Ron Williams talked about how to compare apples to oranges. Williams says that CDC is "excited about the game's potential to be a top online game in North America this year" and is hoping to leverage Lunia fans for future releases. Pertinent parts of the release after the jump, plus a link to the full release:

Lunia, the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) based on the popular manga-style comic art form, was launched for commercial availability in North America on February 22, 2008. Since the launch, the game has demonstrated growing popularity. Average player hours totaled more than 205,000, with an average of six hours per player per week. Other key operating metrics during the last week of commercial operation include:

Growth in total registered users of 158 percent,

Growth in peak concurrent users (PCU) of 151 percent, and

Growth in average concurrent users (ACU) of 140 percent.

Because Lunia leverages the "free-to-play, pay-for-merchandise" model, we believe the growing base of highly active players forms the foundation for future revenues. CDC Games USA will be focused on maintaining a high degree of activity with the current users, and growing the total number of users, to spur revenue growth going forward.

"Our first marketing campaign for Lunia began on February 26," said Ron Williams, general manager, CDC Games USA. "This campaign accounted for more than 22,000 registrations on our U.S. game portal, www.12foottall.com during the first eight days of the ad campaign. Since the Beta launch on January 28, 2008 and subsequent commercial launch on February 15, our U.S. game portal 12FootTall has signed up over 42,000 subscribers. Currently, more than 35 percent of the visitors to 12FootTall convert to subscribers. We see this as a testament to the ground-breaking design of the portal, and relevance to today's online game players. Based on these metrics, we are very pleased with our initial results for both the 12FootTall game portal and the Lunia game."

Williams added, "With more than two years of content updates already built into our release pipeline for Lunia, we are excited about the game's potential to be a top online game in North America this year. We look forward to continuing to build our base of Lunia players and portal subscribers as well as leveraging the portal as the platform for launching additional new games in the U.S."