Chair Talks Ender's Game, Empire


Bear with the first bit of this interview so you can get to the juicy bit, which talks about Chair Entertainment's next big thing: Empire. They decided to kick off their franchise by commissioning a book, Empire, written by Orson Scott Card. That was then licensed to Warner Bros for a film and now they're going to make it a game. The first Empire game will be downloadable as a "total next-gen side-scroller." The game should hit this year.

The interview wraps up with some talk about the Ender's Game... game, which will focus completely on the battle room. Chair's goal is to make it as authentic as possible, though it will likely be a downloadable game. I'm not sure if that's a good thing or a bad one.

