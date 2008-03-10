The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Children See Nude Pics on Xbox Live

Grab your oxygen tanks, it's time for some breathless news.

Lansing, Michigan television station WLNS reports on how online games, in particular the Xbox Live, have become a magnet for sexual predators.

Thursday night a woman identified only as Jennifer said that her two children (whose ages were also not listed) were playing a game on "X-Box Live" when they were "exposed to nude pictures sent from someone on the other end."

Jennifer immediately turned off the system and then "called Xbox Live", the faceless online service apparently told Jennifer there was "nothing they could do about it".

Oh X-Box Live, you lie! We all know that you can block individual gamertags, report them for abuse and even set up parental controls to limit access online for children. Why would you lie to Jennifer X-Box Live? Why?

Children Targeted Through X-Box Live [WLNS]

Comments

  • Matt Guest

    Damn, which game were they playing? I'd buy that game in a HEARTBEAT.

    0
  • Jarrod Guest

    Does any one know when australian xbox livers will have access to as much downloadable content in the xbox live market place as the US? It's pretty pathetic at the moment.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles