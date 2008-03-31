Chinese Wii Rip-Off Localised For... Japan?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Remember the Vii? Surely, it's burned somewhere into the back of your brain. The Chinese Wii rip-off has gotten a Japanese localisation called V-Sports. We're pretty sure the Vii isn't text heavy, so localising it was a cake walk. This release does mean more Japanese people can point and laugh at it, too! The console is retailing for ¥7,980 ($US 79). That's not very funny at all. Then again, never is the current dollar-yen exchange rate.

Hit the jump for Vii-chan.

That's probably not even a real maid drawing.
