Chinese Wii Rip-Off Localised For... Japan?

Remember the Vii? Surely, it's burned somewhere into the back of your brain. The Chinese Wii rip-off has gotten a Japanese localisation called V-Sports. We're pretty sure the Vii isn't text heavy, so localising it was a cake walk. This release does mean more Japanese people can point and laugh at it, too! The console is retailing for ¥7,980 ($US 79). That's not very funny at all. Then again, never is the current dollar-yen exchange rate.
Hit the jump for Vii-chan.
That's probably not even a real maid drawing.
Vii Sports [Akiba Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink