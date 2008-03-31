Chinese Wii Rip-Off Localised For... Japan?

Remember the Vii? Surely, it's burned somewhere into the back of your brain. The Chinese Wii rip-off has gotten a Japanese localisation called V-Sports. We're pretty sure the Vii isn't text heavy, so localising it was a cake walk. This release does mean more Japanese people can point and laugh at it, too! The console is retailing for ¥7,980 ($US 79). That's not very funny at all. Then again, never is the current dollar-yen exchange rate.

That's probably not even a real maid drawing.

