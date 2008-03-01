Chocolate Rein Gets The Cliffster Back On-Message Re: PC Gaming

Oh no, Cliffy, you so did not just say PC gaming was in disarray. How could you? Epic and PC gaming are tight, and you've even signed up to PC gaming's very own super friends! Time for Mark Rein to step in and set the record - and your message - straight. Speaking with MTV, the pair said:

MR: We want all these people buying laptops and reasonably priced PCs, to at least be able to be exposed to gaming. They can go out later and upgrade to something better, but let's at least give them a baseline experience."

MTV: Cliff, you buy it? PC gaming is back?

The Cliffster: Abso-frigging-lutely. The thing is, I think everybody coming together in that kind of way will essentially kind of help re-glue things back together and kind of help fix the market. I have a big PC gaming heritage and I love playing games with a keyboard and a mouse, as well as a console, and I'd just love to see it.