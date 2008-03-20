GayGamer (actually our own Flynn) is reporting that Christina Aguilera purchased Misha's The Last Supper and hung the piece of video game meets religion art in her baby nursery. The Last Supper was first shown at the 2006 I Am 8-Bit show. You can still pick up a hand signed and numbered print of The Last Supper (The Genie in a Baby Room Edition) over on the 1988 gallery website for $US 75.
Christina Aguilera Hangs Game Art in Nursery
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink