Christina Aguilera Hangs Game Art in Nursery

GayGamer (actually our own Flynn) is reporting that Christina Aguilera purchased Misha's The Last Supper and hung the piece of video game meets religion art in her baby nursery. The Last Supper was first shown at the 2006 I Am 8-Bit show. You can still pick up a hand signed and numbered print of The Last Supper (The Genie in a Baby Room Edition) over on the 1988 gallery website for $US 75.

