Never let anyone tell you that San Francisco isn't the heart of the gaming world. Where else would you find a church using Mii to promote an upcoming Easter service. Mission Bay Community Church in San Fran sent this clever picture out to parishioners earlier this week. So great.
Church Uses Mii Christ for Easter Outreach
Jesus Mii Pwned that white rabbit.