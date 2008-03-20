The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Church Uses Mii Christ for Easter Outreach

Never let anyone tell you that San Francisco isn't the heart of the gaming world. Where else would you find a church using Mii to promote an upcoming Easter service. Mission Bay Community Church in San Fran sent this clever picture out to parishioners earlier this week. So great.

Mission Bay Community Church

  • Rowr Guest

    Jesus Mii Pwned that white rabbit.

  • Wombat Guest

    I'm a Christian and I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

