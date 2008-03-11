The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Civilization Revolution Faceplate Competition Is On!

civrev_faceplate.jpgI may have mentioned something about a Civilization: Revolution giveaway. Scratch that, I did mention something about it.

I'm happy to say 2K Games has given us the go ahead and provided four limited edition Xbox 360 faceplates to pass on to you guys. Of course, there's a competition involved.

All you have to do to be in the running is email [email protected] with your idea for a new Sid Meier game. For example:

Sid Meier's Clowns!: Compete online with up to 16 other freakishly dressed entertainers as you all try to fit into the same tiny car. Upgrade you selection of makeups and wigs as you progress through the game, and learn many fun and exciting skills including juggling, tightrope walking and kid scaring!

Make sure the subject reads "Civ comp" and your explanation is no more than 50 words. Oh, and it can't be as lame as my idea.

General terms and condition will appear shortly. For now, feel free to enter as many times as you want. We'll select the four lucky winners this time next week.

Thanks to 2K Games for the faceplates, I'm sure we can find them a nice home.

[Terms and Conditions]

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution [Official site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles