Civilization Revolution Faceplate Competition Is On!

I may have mentioned something about a Civilization: Revolution giveaway. Scratch that, I did mention something about it.

I'm happy to say 2K Games has given us the go ahead and provided four limited edition Xbox 360 faceplates to pass on to you guys. Of course, there's a competition involved.

All you have to do to be in the running is email [email protected] with your idea for a new Sid Meier game. For example:

Sid Meier's Clowns!: Compete online with up to 16 other freakishly dressed entertainers as you all try to fit into the same tiny car. Upgrade you selection of makeups and wigs as you progress through the game, and learn many fun and exciting skills including juggling, tightrope walking and kid scaring!

Make sure the subject reads "Civ comp" and your explanation is no more than 50 words. Oh, and it can't be as lame as my idea.

General terms and condition will appear shortly. For now, feel free to enter as many times as you want. We'll select the four lucky winners this time next week.

Thanks to 2K Games for the faceplates, I'm sure we can find them a nice home.

[Terms and Conditions]

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution [Official site]