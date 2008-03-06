Civilization Revolution Xbox 360 Faceplate Has Famous People On It

Well, caricatures of famous people, but you can easily recognise them as Napoleon, Cleopatra and my dad.

I received this pleasant treat at a hands-on multiplayer preview of Civilization Revolution held today. Unfortunately I can't say much more about the preview as there's an embargo until the 10th, but be sure to tune in then for all the details.

I'm trying to organise a giveaway - just waiting for confirmation from 2K Games. There's also one more nice Civilization Revolution surprise to be revealed, and I'm hoping I can swing that today. A hint: It has to do with puppets.