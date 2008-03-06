The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Civilization Revolution Xbox 360 Faceplate Has Famous People On It

civrev_faceplate.jpgWell, caricatures of famous people, but you can easily recognise them as Napoleon, Cleopatra and my dad.

I received this pleasant treat at a hands-on multiplayer preview of Civilization Revolution held today. Unfortunately I can't say much more about the preview as there's an embargo until the 10th, but be sure to tune in then for all the details.

I'm trying to organise a giveaway - just waiting for confirmation from 2K Games. There's also one more nice Civilization Revolution surprise to be revealed, and I'm hoping I can swing that today. A hint: It has to do with puppets.

Comments

  • bucketOFnuts Guest

    hooray for Aus comps! more more....

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles