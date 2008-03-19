The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Comcast Offers Special Rainbow Six 2 Bonus Map

With just a few days to go until its release, we are already getting some bonus content for Rainbow Six Vegas 2. GameInvasion is hosting a special "Comcast Event Map" that can be downloaded from their site as soon as the game hits your PS3 or 360. No word on exactly what the map will contain, but I have to admit, the title has me scratching my head. "Comcast Event Map" dredges up some strange thoughts involving dicey connections, rude customer service and an On-Demand system that only works about 40% of the time. Let's hope this map involves none of these.

You can get complete instructions on how to load up this special map her on the GameInvasion website.

