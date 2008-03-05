Condemned 2 Voice-Over Sessions

As a guy who dreams of one day doing work in the field of voice acting, clips like this always tickle me to no end. The video shows voice actors doing their thing with the characters of Condemned 2: Bloodshot, the sequel to Sega's psychological horror game. In a way I suppose it ruins the mystery - you never would have figured MadTV's Phil Lamarr as the voice of LeRue - but then the truest test of voice work is having it blend with the action so well that you don't picture these people in your head as you play.