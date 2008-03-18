The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Cortana In The (Naked Blue) Flesh

Usually I avoid the maximum risky posts that our night editors love so much (mostly because I don't start drinking until later in the day so my mummy issues are still fully repressed). But this Cortana model just had to grace our page asap. I4U's model of the month, we'd tell you her real name...but that would kinda spoil it, no? Hit the jump for some quasi-NSFW shots, depending on your company's standpoint on body paint and Smurf-toned nudity.


Hit the link for the full gallery. Except for you. Yeah, you. You don't even own a 360 so you're just a pervert.

I4U Model Gallery [I4U]

