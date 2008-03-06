Cosplay Haruhi Suzumiya Dance on Ice and in Snow

We've done so many Haruhi Suzumiya, that we've become jaded. From inmates to global nerds, we've seen it all! Well, almost. Here a motley crew of cosplayers brave the snow and ice of Gunma Prefecture for some Haruhi. The dancing isn't great. Hell, it's not even good. But, it is in the freezing cold, and that alone is worth something. What exactly, no clue.