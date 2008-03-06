We've done so many Haruhi Suzumiya, that we've become jaded. From inmates to global nerds, we've seen it all! Well, almost. Here a motley crew of cosplayers brave the snow and ice of Gunma Prefecture for some Haruhi. The dancing isn't great. Hell, it's not even good. But, it is in the freezing cold, and that alone is worth something. What exactly, no clue.
Cosplay Haruhi Suzumiya Dance on Ice and in Snow
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink