Crackdown Devs Handed $US 50 Million

Crackdown devs Realtime Worlds - founded by GTA series creator David Jones - have secured for themselves a spot of funding for their promising-looking MMO shooter APB (and potentially other projects). Like, $US 50 million in funding. Nice. It's rare that console games receive venture capital, even multiplayer ones, so it looks like somebody over at Realtime's doing a good job of selling the game.

