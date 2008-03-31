Crackdown Devs Handed $US 50 Million

Crackdown devs Realtime Worlds - founded by GTA series creator David Jones - have secured for themselves a spot of funding for their promising-looking MMO shooter APB (and potentially other projects). Like, $US 50 million in funding. Nice. It's rare that console games receive venture capital, even multiplayer ones, so it looks like somebody over at Realtime's doing a good job of selling the game.
Montgomery & Co. Raises $US 50 Million For Realtime Worlds [TechCrunch, via VentureBeat]
