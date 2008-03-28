Crappy Looking Dragonball Movie Getting Crappy Looking Sequel?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Does it matter if the Dragonball flick was pushed back from this summer to next spring? Does it matter that the movie looks like dookey? No! Apparently, Dragonball 2 could be shooting first quarter next year. Some of the movie's sets are still in place where it was shoot in Mexico, waiting! It does matter how the flick does, though. Whew, that's good. There is a God.
Dragonball 2? [Movieland via Dragonball - The Movie via TokyoGraph via a geek by any other name]

  • Wombat Guest

    I hope, I HOPE that Rifftrax will take a shot at this movie.

    Oh god I hope.

  • nikoou Guest

    dude you are pathetic, how can you say its crappy looking when you havent even seen a tralier, not even a poster,,,

  • JoseMP Guest

    That "Boll" joke sucked ass man.

  • Peroso Guest

    EVERYONE LISTEN UP!!!!

    MANY OF YOU SEEM TO BE GETTING SOMETHING DISASTROUSLY WRONG!!!!

    STEPHEN CHOW IS NEITHER THE DIRECTOR NOR IS HE PRODUCING THIS FLICK!!!!

    In fact, for more than six months none of his ideas have been accepted by Fox. Remember how Fox snubbed all his casting suggestions, many of which actually fit the characters?
    Besides, Chow was too busy with CJ7 when this was filming, so there's definitely no way he's going to affect what's in this movie.
    Putting him on the staff list when he's doing nothing's just a cheap ploy by Fox to cheat Stephen Chow's fans into the cinemas, and now many of his fans in China are beginning to ignore this film.

