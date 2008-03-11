Crossbow Peripheral That Really Shoots Stuff

That's right, kooky Wii-mote peripherals! Endless!! Just have a gander at this $US 28 "Laser Sight Crossbow Controller for Wii" and marvel. From what we can gather, players can actually use this peripheral as not only a Wii-mote holder, but as to launch a safety-tipped arrow at their televisions. This is either the best peripheral or the worst. It all depends on how many eyes it puts out.
Laser Sight Crossbow [Gizmodo AU]
