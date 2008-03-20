CSI Game Uses Cell Phone Calls to Play

Gameloft has just announced CSI: Crime Scene Investigation - The Mobile Game which they will be releasing in cooperation with CBS. In the game, players will be investigating the seedy side of Las Vegas (does it have a non-seedy side?) and will receive help and clues from the in-game characters in the form of real cell phone messages. From the press release:

Your mobile phone rings, and a detective calls you to the scene — just like a real CSI detective. This combination of game play with popular content and a whole new level of interactivity represent enormous entertainment and business potential for the mobile world.

It sounds like a pretty cool gimmick actually and leaves me wondering if this might tie in somehow with the mysterious cell phone I received yesterday...