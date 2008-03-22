Here's the launch trailer for D3Publisher's Dark Sector, and while the gameplay still strikes me as a bit unexciting, the cutscenes certainly seem to pack a punch. This is one of those releases that is going to have me extremely conflicted. Not so much interested in the single player, but the multiplayer sounds nifty and the storyline and voice acting might be just enough to tip me over to the purchase side of the fence. It's one of those games that will have me at the game store on the 26th, endlessly picking it up, getting halfway to the register and then putting it back down again. The GameStop employees absolutely love me.
Dark Sector Launch Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink