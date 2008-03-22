Dark Sector Launch Trailer

Here's the launch trailer for D3Publisher's Dark Sector, and while the gameplay still strikes me as a bit unexciting, the cutscenes certainly seem to pack a punch. This is one of those releases that is going to have me extremely conflicted. Not so much interested in the single player, but the multiplayer sounds nifty and the storyline and voice acting might be just enough to tip me over to the purchase side of the fence. It's one of those games that will have me at the game store on the 26th, endlessly picking it up, getting halfway to the register and then putting it back down again. The GameStop employees absolutely love me.