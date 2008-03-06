Dark Sector's PS3 Entitlements?

What's this now? The D3 folks just sent us a press release with the full break down of Dark Sector's Xbox 360 achievements and... Playstation 3 entitlements? More and more frequently we're starting to see knock-off achievements rear their addictive heads in Playstation 3 versions of games that show up on both the PS3 and Xbox 360. Maybe they've decided that since they've gone through the trouble of creating a list of "achievements" for the 360 they might as well rename it and use the same list on the PS3.

I've emailed the PR folks to find out how exactly they'll show up in the PS3 version of Dark Sector. If you're interested in the nitty-gritty, hit the jump for the games achievements and entitlements, which are broken down into level completion, combat and multiplayer.

I'll make sure to update when and if we hear back.

ACHIEVEMENTS (X360) / ENTITLEMENTS (PS3)

LEVEL COMPLETION - 300 PTS.

Name: Prologue

Description: Completed Chapter 1

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 1

Score: 10

Name: Exposure

Description: Completed Chapter 2

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 2

Score: 10

Name: Baggage Claim

Description: Completed Chapter 3

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 3

Score: 10

Name: Moths To The Flame

Description: Completed Chapter 4

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 4

Score: 10

Name: The Shipment

Description: Completed Chapter 5

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 5

Score: 10

Name: The Bait

Description: Completed Chapter 6

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 6

Score: 10

Name: Industrial Evolution

Description: Completed Chapter 7

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 7

Score: 10

Name: Unnatural History

Description: Completed Chapter 8

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 8

Score: 10

Name: Threshold Guardian

Description: Completed Chapter 9

Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 9

Score: 10

Name: The Dark Sector

Description: Completed the game

Achievement Parameter: Complete the game

Score: 100

Name: Dark Sector - Brutal Difficulty

Description: Completed the Game on Brutal Difficulty Achievement Parameter: Complete the Game on Brutal Difficulty

Score: 110

COMBAT - 200 PTS

Name: Headhunter

Description: Decapitated 30 enemies

Achievement Parameter: Decapitate 30 enemies

Score: 10

Name: Incinerator

Description: Incinerated 30 enemies

Achievement Parameter: Incinerate 30 enemies

Score: 10

Name: Electrician

Description: Electrocuted 30 enemies

Achievement Parameter: Electrocute 30 enemies

Score: 10

Name: Jack Frost

Description: Killed 30 frozen enemies.

Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 frozen enemies

Score: 10

Name: Finesse

Description: 30 Aftertouch kills

Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 enemies with Aftertouch

Score: 40

Name: Hardball

Description: 30 Power-throw kills

Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 enemies with Power-throw

Score: 35

Name: Sharpshooter

Description: 30 Headshots

Achievement Parameter: Get 30 headshots

Score: 10

Name: Glaive Master

Description: Completed a level by only using the Glaive Achievement Parameter:

Complete a level by only using the Glaive

Score: 10

Name: The Finisher

Description: Performed 30 finishers

Achievement Parameter: Perform 30 finishers

Score: 10

Name: Double Decap Latte

Description: Two decapitations in one shot Achievement Parameter: Get two decapitations

in one shot

Score: 15

Name: Jack the Jackal

Description: Took the Jackal for a ride

Achievement Parameter: Take the Jackal for a ride

Score: 35

Name: Skeet Shooter

Description: Shot 10 projectiles in mid-flight.

Achievement Parameter: Shoot 10 projectiles in mid-flight

Score: 10

Name: Weaponsmith

Description: Applied 5 upgrades in the market Achievement Parameter: Apply 5

upgrades in the market

Score: 10

Name: Greed

Description: Collected over 50,000 rubles Achievement Parameter: Collect over

50,000 rubles

Score: 10

Name: Researcher

Description: Collected 10 weapon upgrades Achievement Parameter: Collect 10 weapon

upgrades

Score: 10

Name: Master Researcher

Description: Collected all the weapon upgrades Achievement Parameter: Collect

all the weapon upgrades

Score: 15

Name: Rebound

Description: Killed an enemy with a reflected projectile Achievement Parameter:

Kill an enemy with a reflected projectile

Score: 15

Name: Ghost

Description: Used cloaking to get a finisher Achievement Parameter: Use cloaking

to get a finisher

Score: 35

MULTIPLAYER - 200 PTS

Name: Glory

Description: Finished best overall in a ranked match (Multiplayer) Achievement

Parameter: Finish best overall in a ranked match (Multiplayer)

Score: 30

Name: Veteran

Description: Scored 500 points (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter Score 500

points (Multiplayer)

Score: 30

Name: Hero

Description: Scored 5000 points (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter: Score 5000

points (Multiplayer)

Score: 40

Name: Champion

Description: Best overall in a ranked team game (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter:

Finish best overall in a ranked team game (Multiplayer)

Score: 30

Name: Comrade

Description: Scored 500 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer) Achievement

Parameter: Score 500 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer)

Score: 30

Name: Hero of the people

Description: Scored 5000 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer) Achievement

Parameter: Score 5000 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer)

Score: 40