Dark Sector's PS3 Entitlements?

What's this now? The D3 folks just sent us a press release with the full break down of Dark Sector's Xbox 360 achievements and... Playstation 3 entitlements? More and more frequently we're starting to see knock-off achievements rear their addictive heads in Playstation 3 versions of games that show up on both the PS3 and Xbox 360. Maybe they've decided that since they've gone through the trouble of creating a list of "achievements" for the 360 they might as well rename it and use the same list on the PS3.
I've emailed the PR folks to find out how exactly they'll show up in the PS3 version of Dark Sector. If you're interested in the nitty-gritty, hit the jump for the games achievements and entitlements, which are broken down into level completion, combat and multiplayer.
I'll make sure to update when and if we hear back.
ACHIEVEMENTS (X360) / ENTITLEMENTS (PS3)
LEVEL COMPLETION - 300 PTS.
Name: Prologue
Description: Completed Chapter 1
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 1
Score: 10
Name: Exposure
Description: Completed Chapter 2
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 2
Score: 10
Name: Baggage Claim
Description: Completed Chapter 3
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 3
Score: 10
Name: Moths To The Flame
Description: Completed Chapter 4
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 4
Score: 10
Name: The Shipment
Description: Completed Chapter 5
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 5
Score: 10
Name: The Bait
Description: Completed Chapter 6
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 6
Score: 10
Name: Industrial Evolution
Description: Completed Chapter 7
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 7
Score: 10
Name: Unnatural History
Description: Completed Chapter 8
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 8
Score: 10
Name: Threshold Guardian
Description: Completed Chapter 9
Achievement Parameter: Complete Chapter 9
Score: 10
Name: The Dark Sector
Description: Completed the game
Achievement Parameter: Complete the game
Score: 100
Name: Dark Sector - Brutal Difficulty
Description: Completed the Game on Brutal Difficulty Achievement Parameter: Complete the Game on Brutal Difficulty
Score: 110
COMBAT - 200 PTS
Name: Headhunter
Description: Decapitated 30 enemies
Achievement Parameter: Decapitate 30 enemies
Score: 10
Name: Incinerator
Description: Incinerated 30 enemies
Achievement Parameter: Incinerate 30 enemies
Score: 10
Name: Electrician
Description: Electrocuted 30 enemies
Achievement Parameter: Electrocute 30 enemies
Score: 10
Name: Jack Frost
Description: Killed 30 frozen enemies.
Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 frozen enemies
Score: 10
Name: Finesse
Description: 30 Aftertouch kills
Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 enemies with Aftertouch
Score: 40
Name: Hardball
Description: 30 Power-throw kills
Achievement Parameter: Kill 30 enemies with Power-throw
Score: 35
Name: Sharpshooter
Description: 30 Headshots
Achievement Parameter: Get 30 headshots
Score: 10
Name: Glaive Master
Description: Completed a level by only using the Glaive Achievement Parameter:
Complete a level by only using the Glaive
Score: 10
Name: The Finisher
Description: Performed 30 finishers
Achievement Parameter: Perform 30 finishers
Score: 10
Name: Double Decap Latte
Description: Two decapitations in one shot Achievement Parameter: Get two decapitations
in one shot
Score: 15
Name: Jack the Jackal
Description: Took the Jackal for a ride
Achievement Parameter: Take the Jackal for a ride
Score: 35
Name: Skeet Shooter
Description: Shot 10 projectiles in mid-flight.
Achievement Parameter: Shoot 10 projectiles in mid-flight
Score: 10
Name: Weaponsmith
Description: Applied 5 upgrades in the market Achievement Parameter: Apply 5
upgrades in the market
Score: 10
Name: Greed
Description: Collected over 50,000 rubles Achievement Parameter: Collect over
50,000 rubles
Score: 10
Name: Researcher
Description: Collected 10 weapon upgrades Achievement Parameter: Collect 10 weapon
upgrades
Score: 10
Name: Master Researcher
Description: Collected all the weapon upgrades Achievement Parameter: Collect
all the weapon upgrades
Score: 15
Name: Rebound
Description: Killed an enemy with a reflected projectile Achievement Parameter:
Kill an enemy with a reflected projectile
Score: 15
Name: Ghost
Description: Used cloaking to get a finisher Achievement Parameter: Use cloaking
to get a finisher
Score: 35
MULTIPLAYER - 200 PTS
Name: Glory
Description: Finished best overall in a ranked match (Multiplayer) Achievement
Parameter: Finish best overall in a ranked match (Multiplayer)
Score: 30
Name: Veteran
Description: Scored 500 points (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter Score 500
points (Multiplayer)
Score: 30
Name: Hero
Description: Scored 5000 points (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter: Score 5000
points (Multiplayer)
Score: 40
Name: Champion
Description: Best overall in a ranked team game (Multiplayer) Achievement Parameter:
Finish best overall in a ranked team game (Multiplayer)
Score: 30
Name: Comrade
Description: Scored 500 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer) Achievement
Parameter: Score 500 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer)
Score: 30
Name: Hero of the people
Description: Scored 5000 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer) Achievement
Parameter: Score 5000 points in ranked team games (Multiplayer)
Score: 40
Have you heard from the PR folks yet??