Darwinia 360 Is Darwinia+

Darwinia on the 360 is a "possible future release" no more. Developers Introversion have, after the ESRB leak the other day, come out and officially announced the project, which is to be called Darwinia+. You'll get two games for the price of one: Darwinia, and the multiplayer Multiwinia: Survival of the Flattest will be bundled together, and while at the moment that's all Introversion are saying, quite frankly at the moment that's all we need to be hearing.

Darwinia+ confirmed for Xbox Live® Arcade [Introversion]