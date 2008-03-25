Darwinia Coming To Xbox 360

The latest batch of ESRB ratings shows that Introversion Software's "digital dreamscape" Darwinia is planned for an Xbox 360 release, most likely via Xbox Live Arcade. The virtual themepark of Darwinia is a bit hard to nail down to one genre, as it features real-time strategy gameplay with action and puzzle elements all nestled within an abstract design. For anyone interested in this possible future release, demos are available online via the official site or Valve's Steam service. It's nothing if not interesting.

ESRB Software Ratings