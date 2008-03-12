Dawn Of War 2 To Be Unveiled Next Month?

Kind of a prick-tease, I know, but it's Warhammer, so I'll play along. Next month's issue of PC Gamer looks like it'll be revealing the first real info on Relic's Dawn of War sequel, which was first rumoured to be in development a couple of weeks ago. Course, it doesn't out-and-out say it's Dawn of War 2, but...yeah. That's Dawn of War 2.

[via Sinatar @ NeoGAF]