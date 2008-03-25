The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dead Fantasy II: Return Of Video Game Girls Kicking The Crap Out Of Each Other

If you thought the first episode of Dead Fantasy was spectacular, you simply aren't prepared for the fan service orgasm of part two. The story so far: Tifa, Rikku and Yuna from various Final Fantasy releases are inexplicably trading blows with Hitomi, Ayane and Kasumi of Dead Or Alive fame. In the new episode of Mounty Oum's epic kick-fest—he also did Haloid—the girls go at while sprinting down the side of a massive tower, dramatic fireballs are thrown and franchise guest appearances abound. There's even a bit where someone runs on lava. It's that terribly good.

You'll notice that near the end of this 11-minute fan film, Oum teases Dead Fantasy is "to be continued", He says five more episodes are in the works, so expect a heaping helping of lady kicks in the future.

Thanks for the heads up, Dara!

