Def Leppard In Guitar Hero 4

There is no better pick me up in the world than the opening chords of Def Leppard's "Photograph". See for yourself once Guitar Hero 4. During an interview wit the band on the radio show Rockline, a caller asked why none of their songs were featured in Guitar Hero or Rock Band. Guitarist Phil Collen replied, revealing that at least three of their hits would be featured in GH4, including "Rock of Ages", "Animal", and of course, "Photograph". Personally I was hoping they would show up as downloadable content for Rock Band, but that's only because I lost one of my drumsticks. Oh come on, I had to go there. It was a moral imperative.

Def Leppard Songs to Appear in Guitar Hero 4 [Guitar Hero News]