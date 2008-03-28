The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Def Leppard In Guitar Hero 4

There is no better pick me up in the world than the opening chords of Def Leppard's "Photograph". See for yourself once Guitar Hero 4. During an interview wit the band on the radio show Rockline, a caller asked why none of their songs were featured in Guitar Hero or Rock Band. Guitarist Phil Collen replied, revealing that at least three of their hits would be featured in GH4, including "Rock of Ages", "Animal", and of course, "Photograph". Personally I was hoping they would show up as downloadable content for Rock Band, but that's only because I lost one of my drumsticks. Oh come on, I had to go there. It was a moral imperative.

Def Leppard Songs to Appear in Guitar Hero 4 [Guitar Hero News]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles