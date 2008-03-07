Delightfully Dorky Pac-Man Ben Sherman Shoes

While we're not sure we have the courage to wear these Ben Shermans, we do admire the effort. And that Blinky? Brilliant. They're on sale for $US 39.98, so if you're feeling brave, they're all yours. We won't stop you!
Blinky Bens [Onlineshoes via technabob via ALBOTAS]
