Delivery? You Get Real Plates You Must Wash

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
Ordered udon tonight for dinner. Actually, I went to the supermarket and bought udon noodles, but Mrs. Bashcraft said she wanted to eat udon from an udon restaurant. (Read: She hates my udon.) Best part of ordering delivery? They actually bring the udon in proper bowls — not styrofoam, but real bowls. Sure, they're plastic, but still. After we eat the udon, we ("we" being "me") wash them and leave them in front of our apartment. So tomorrow morning, the udon delivery dude will swing by and pick them up. The reason why the udon restaurant uses real bowls probably has something to do with the unappetising way udon looks in a white styrofoam bowl, I guess.
We ordered curry for the kid.
What you missed last night
Two goals for MGS movie
Handheld wars
PSP has ten year life span
Byron review revisited
Win this Fallout 3 shirt!
GT car damage
50 Cent sequel story
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink