Derwent Howard To Lose Official Xbox 360 Magazine, Future To Enter Oz Market?

Media Connect's ITJourno, an industry news site for Australian IT journalists, is reporting that publisher Derwent Howard may have lost its right to publish titles licensed from the UK-based Future Publishing.

For Oz gamers, the most prominent title in Future's repertoire is Official Xbox 360 Magazine. Painting with broader strokes, this news would also affect T3 and Official Windows Vista Magazine.

The article goes on to say that Derwent Howard will likely make a statement today regarding the future of its brands. There's also mention that Future may enter the Australia market.

I'd like to link to the story, but it's only available to journalists registered to the ITJourno site. Even though ITJourno is a credible source and there's no doubt in my mind about its validity, until this news makes its way to more accessible channels I'm going to mark it as a rumour.

Update: Smarthouse News has confirmation of the split.