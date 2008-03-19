Design Your Own DS Colour Scheme

Nintendo are pretty good at releasing different colours of the DS, but colours are just so damn subjective. One man's masterpiece is another's masterpiece of crap, so you'll never, ever be able to please everyone. Enter Colorware, and their custom-painted DS handhelds. You can change everything from the panels to the stylus, and while the end result is pricier than your standard off-the-shelf model, those still reading this and considering the deal won't be the type to put a price on individuality, especially when it comes to portable consumer electronics.

Colorware DS [via Gizmodo AU]