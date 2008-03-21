Details On The Orange Box PS3 Patch You've Probably Already Downloaded

When EA released a new software update for the PlayStation 3 version of The Orange Box last night, it was annoyingly silent on what exactly had changed. Finally, the gang at has given up the info goods. But don't expect too much in the way of excitement, because as you know, new maps like Badlands and Well (CTF) for Team Fortress 2 weren't stashed within. It's mostly bug fixing, memory leak plugging and server connection smoothing—and almost all TF2 related. The full list of changes is after this.

Oh, and hold tight Europe. Your update is coming soon-ish.

* Fixed a graphical issue whereby a player would have the explosion effect left on the end of their Rocket Launcher when attempting to Rocket Jump.

* Fixed a memory leak to improve single player stability.

* Fixed an issue whereby the players name would not appear on the Stats comparison screen.

* We have fixed an issue that would cause the vote tallies to disappear when you viewed the scoreboard between rounds.

* Fixed an online server issue.

* Fixed an issue that caused a crash when a player that wasn't in Division 1 entered 'Your Leaderboards.

* Fixed an issue with players not always being added to the 'Players Met' menu on the XMB.

* Fixed a bug where a player viewing a friend without an EA account would have an empty entry in the friend's Leaderboard.

* Fixed an issue where it was not possible to connect to the EA servers if you had more than 30 friends.