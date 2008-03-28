Details On World In Conflict Console Version

World in Conflict is coming to the 360 and PS3. We already knew that. What we didn't know about this console-specific game is that it'll be called World in Conflict: Soviet Assault, and will take the PC game, give it console-specific controls and give you the chance to also command the invading Soviet forces. Yes, yes, In Soviet Russia, invaders command you, etc, etc. PC owners, for you, nothing else has changed: you'll get all the new content as an expansion pack, same time as the console versions arrive (which is "Fall").

World in Conflict: Soviet Assault - first details [OXM Czech, via Tiscali, thanks Jan!]