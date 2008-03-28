The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Details On World In Conflict Console Version

World in Conflict is coming to the 360 and PS3. We already knew that. What we didn't know about this console-specific game is that it'll be called World in Conflict: Soviet Assault, and will take the PC game, give it console-specific controls and give you the chance to also command the invading Soviet forces. Yes, yes, In Soviet Russia, invaders command you, etc, etc. PC owners, for you, nothing else has changed: you'll get all the new content as an expansion pack, same time as the console versions arrive (which is "Fall").
World in Conflict: Soviet Assault - first details [OXM Czech, via Tiscali, thanks Jan!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles