Developer Admits Saints Row 2 "Won't Be Bug Free"

Saints Row was one buggy game. So buggy it even got its own song, "Buggy Saints Row". Surely this time around developer Volition learned from its mistakes last time. Maybe no! Says the game's producer Greg Donovan about the upcoming sequel:

It won't be bug free. I don't think any game is. But part of what we did was to start development early on. Our development schedule is all about getting the gameplay in and even though this (version of the game shown to press) is pre-alpha, we're all about iterating the gameplay now.

Sure, not all games are bug free. It's just some games are more bug free than others.

Saints Row 2 Is Buggy [VideoGamer.com][Pic]