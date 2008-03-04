The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dexter's Murderous, Forensic Fun Comes To Consoles

The Showtime television drama based on author Jeff Lindsay's forensic scientist by day, serial killer by night series of novels Dexter is getting its own video game, IGN reports. Showtime Networks and Marc Ecko Entertainment are said to have partnered to bring the bloody, award-winning show to unspecified platforms at an unspecified date.

Yes, details are scarce, but the folks who brought you Mark Ecko's Getting Up are apparently working closely with Showtime to get it right. We just hope it turns out better than all that CSI dreck Ubisoft keeps shoveling out.

Darkly Gaming Dexter [IGN]

