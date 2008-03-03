The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Dine On Wii Pro Eating Game

Like eating? Like eating so much you feel like you're gonna puke and then you actually do? Me neither! But for those who do, go pig out. Everyone else, check out the WiiWare port of PC title Major League Eating: The Game. The game will take advantage of the Wii-mote and have players mimic shoving food down their gullets. What's more, the game will feature "famous eating athletes." It's apparently like a fighting game complete with burp attacks. We're sure competitive eating is a sport of some sort, but man, every time I see Gal Sone on Japanese TV stuffing plates of whatever into her face, I get a little grossed out. Nothing wrong with eating, nothing at all! But eating six kilograms of curry in twenty minutes or consuming 40,000 calories in a single day doesn't sound exactly good for the human body — pro eater or not. A Wii eating game does sound fun, though.
Pig Out [CVG]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles