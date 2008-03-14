The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Disgaea Anime Coming May 14

disgaea_anime_1.jpgI was casually flicking through Madman's latest DVD catalogue when I noticed the company will have the Disgaea anime available from May 14 via its online store. Yes, May is a while away, but a heads-up now is better than none at all. That's what I've been told anyway.

The three-disc set will demand $49.95 from your wallet/purse/trust fund, and includes the English trailer, Japanese and music promos and "special talks", which I'm assuming are interviews of some description. For the purists, there are Japanese and English dubs as well as English subtitles.

We'll be sure to put together a giveaway closer to the release date, so keep an eye (or even two) out for that.

Disgaea Collection [Madman]

Comments

  • Dark Moogle Guest

    *cue nerdgasm*

    I already watched the first 4 episodes in Japanese on youtube a while back and really liked them. Are they using the same English voice actors from the game for the anime? If so then we wont have to worry about the dub sucking and we can all enjoy our English Disgaea anime!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles