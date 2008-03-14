Disgaea Anime Coming May 14

I was casually flicking through Madman's latest DVD catalogue when I noticed the company will have the Disgaea anime available from May 14 via its online store. Yes, May is a while away, but a heads-up now is better than none at all. That's what I've been told anyway.

The three-disc set will demand $49.95 from your wallet/purse/trust fund, and includes the English trailer, Japanese and music promos and "special talks", which I'm assuming are interviews of some description. For the purists, there are Japanese and English dubs as well as English subtitles.

We'll be sure to put together a giveaway closer to the release date, so keep an eye (or even two) out for that.

