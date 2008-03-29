Ah, yes, Friday. The day of the week where we settle in, relax and just talk. You guessed it, we've got another round of TUD, (aka Tell Us Dammit) coming your way. For those not in the known, Tell us Dammit is our opportunity to learn more about you reader person. That way we can feel closer! And perhaps, even for a fleeting second, feel kinda bad when we ban your arse. Here's how it works: We ask a question. You answer it. So! This week, the TUD Giraffe asks:

Do you finish every game you buy?

Man, I am bad about finishing games. Unless I'm reviewing them, I find it really hard to complete the game. And it's not a time thing, but in a way, I guess I don't want that experience to end. (Sentimental and stupid, I know!) Usually, I start a game, get close to the end and start another one. Vicious cycle, that.

So reader person, what about you?