Do You Want To See The Glue Finger?!

To: Crecente

From: Bashcraft

Last week was a bit crazy. Kid has strep throat, so was out all week. There was a late night run to the hospital, where the pretty lady doctor told us that an icy pad to the forehead don't do much to bring down fevers. Instead, put them on the kid's neck and in his armpits. Never knew that!

Mini-Bash was in good spirits today and happy to be back at school. About a month earlier, we visited his class. The kids were making some sort of papercraft. They got out sheets of paper, crayons, scissors and glue. When it was time to use the scissors, the teacher asked the class to show her their scissor fingers. The entire class raised their scissor fingers in the air in front of the parents. When it was time to use their crayons, the teacher asked the class to show their crayon finger. The entire class raised their crayon finger in front of the parents. When it was time to use the glue, the teacher asked the class to show their glue finger. The entire class raised their glue finger in front of the parents.

Those curious to see the glue finger, hit the jump.

