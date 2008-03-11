The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Do You Want To See The Glue Finger?!

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft

Last week was a bit crazy. Kid has strep throat, so was out all week. There was a late night run to the hospital, where the pretty lady doctor told us that an icy pad to the forehead don't do much to bring down fevers. Instead, put them on the kid's neck and in his armpits. Never knew that!

Mini-Bash was in good spirits today and happy to be back at school. About a month earlier, we visited his class. The kids were making some sort of papercraft. They got out sheets of paper, crayons, scissors and glue. When it was time to use the scissors, the teacher asked the class to show her their scissor fingers. The entire class raised their scissor fingers in the air in front of the parents. When it was time to use their crayons, the teacher asked the class to show their crayon finger. The entire class raised their crayon finger in front of the parents. When it was time to use the glue, the teacher asked the class to show their glue finger. The entire class raised their glue finger in front of the parents.

Those curious to see the glue finger, hit the jump.

What you missed last night
Mark Wahlberg as Max Payne
Soul Calibur IV box art
Zerg fact sheet
First look at StarCraft II Zerg

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles