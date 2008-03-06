The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Doctor Who Coming To PS2, DS

I'm glad I'm not a giant Doctor Who geek, as this is exactly the sort of news that would drive me insane. Eidos has revealed that they will soon be ready to reveal their game based on the long-running British TV series, currently in development for the PlayStation 2, DS, and PC. Other than the fact that they'll be showing it to the press soon, that's all the information available, leaving us with many questions. Which Doctor will the game feature? Current Doctor David Tennant? Fan-favorite Tom Baker? Perhaps Paul McGann from the failed Fox TV pilot? Peter Cushing from the two 1960's feature films? Perhaps a combination? If the first Doctor were featured, would they use the likeness of William Hartnell or Richard Hurndall, who played him in the 1983 episode The Five Doctors due to Hartnell's dying 8 years prior? Man, I'm sure glad I'm not a big old Doctor Who geek, or this would drive me nuts! *twitches*

Eidos Doctor Who game "not too far away" for PC, PS2 and DS [videogaming247]

Comments

  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    What about Rowan Atkinson?! He was the Doctor that lasted... ten minutes or so...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles