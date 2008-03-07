Doctor Who Game Announcement Coming Soon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

British sci-fi institution Doctor Who for the PC, PS2 and the DS is coming confirms developer Eidos. Soon, too! According to an Eidos spokesperson:

We haven't announced a release date at the moment. It's not too far away. We should be showing it to [press]quite soon... It's for PS2, PC and DS...

Can't wait!
Doctor Who Game [videogaming247 via GayGamer][Pic]

  • April Robinson Guest

    im a giant fan of doctor who and i was wondering if the game will be an adventure game and have any relativity to the new series by chance or would the game be a series of mini games..thnks xx april

    PS: it would be great if you could give me an update if possible

