Doctor Who Game Announcement Coming Soon

British sci-fi institution Doctor Who for the PC, PS2 and the DS is coming confirms developer Eidos. Soon, too! According to an Eidos spokesperson:
We haven't announced a release date at the moment. It's not too far away. We should be showing it to [press]quite soon... It's for PS2, PC and DS...
Can't wait!
im a giant fan of doctor who and i was wondering if the game will be an adventure game and have any relativity to the new series by chance or would the game be a series of mini games..thnks xx april
PS: it would be great if you could give me an update if possible