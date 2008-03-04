Does Anyone Besides Mark Wilson Know Mark Wilson's Middle Name?

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
Your brethren did a nice job over the weekend! Sure, Flynn was happy to finally get the weekends off to do things like sleep in for once.
So, our current roster includes two Brians, two Mikes and two Crecentes. We've got one Luke, but we had a Luke before when Bungie's Luke Smith worked here. Seems like Mark Wilson is the odd man out. Though, perhaps Mark Wilson's middle name is "Brian," "Michael," "Luke" or "Crecente." Fuck, I really hope his middle name is "Crecente."
What you missed last night
Kojima says Blu-ray not enough
Japan's XNA games look nice
Two thousand people come for erotic game
Starcraft 2 is Blizzard's bestest game
