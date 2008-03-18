Does Mass Effect Even Need Multiplayer?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Some games are great for multi-player. Take Halo or Call of Duty. Great multi-player experiences! But what about something like, say, Mass Effect? Is developer BioWare thinking about turning its single player RPG into a multiplayer online experience? Says BioWare's Matt Atwood:

If the team wanted to do it then I think they could do it well. But Mass Effect is an experience that is very personal, because you make very personal choices. You choose whether you're going to explore that romance or explore that planet; are you going to save someone's life or are you going to kill them? And these are all things that are really personal. So is it possible? Sure, I think the team's smart enough to do it. But I don't know if they're going to do it.

Just 'cause all the other kids are doing it, doesn't mean BioWare has to. No need to give into peer pressure!
