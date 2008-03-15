Dojo Dump: ???? ???? ????!

Now that Super Smash Bros. Brawl has shipped in both Japan and North America, expect there to be nothing but spoiler-filled content at the official site. Sure, it's probably all old hat to you—and certainly can't match last week's update—but if you want to take a look at some fabulous Assist Trophy art, make sure to check out what the Smash Bros. Dojo had to offer. Me? I'm gonna go play Brawl!
Monday: Secret character Mr. Game & Watch returns, attacking with nothing but the best Game & Watch attacks.
Tuesday: Mr. Game & Watch's stage, Flat Zone 2, has its own soundtrack in Game & Watch: Flat Zone 2.
Wednesday: A few Hidden Masterpieces are scattered throughout the game, essentially slightly different demos of NES and SNES games.
Thursday: Details on a few of the Secret Melee Stages are added. I used to be really good at the original F-Zero, perfecting my Death Wind I lap times for hours on end.
Friday: Some of the Latecomer Assist Trophies come from titles like Custom Robo Arena, Advance Wars and Daigasso! Band Brothers. Yay for fan service!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink