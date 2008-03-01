Dojo Dump: A Show Of Hands

We're just ten days away from Super Smash Bros. Brawl's arrival in North America. Our friends in PAL territories may have a bit of a wait ahead of them, unless they choose to pick up a Wii FreeLoader and potentially forgo online play, but it's almost here over... here. Can you smell the excitement?! I wonder what I'll do with my Fridays without the comfort of the Dojo Dump. Anyway... This week at the official site, there's one spoilerific character reveal and one hidden stage that slipped past my personal radar. I'm still trying to wrap my noodle around this Master Hand business. The Dump is just after this...