Don't Hate WipEout HD Because It's Beautiful

It's been a while since we've had our hands on WipEout HD, but if we ever had a bad thought about it, I wish we could take them all back. It's looking better and better every time the gang in Liverpool dishes out new media. A bit of a WipEout XL junkie back in the day, I simply cannot wait until this shows up on the PlayStation Store for a proper online race. The HD version at GameTrailers certainly does the whole more justice than the one above.
