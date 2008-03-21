Double Fine's Scott C. To Autograph Alternate King of Kong Cover

The folks behind I am 8-Bit, the art show featuring works based on video games, is holding an event this Saturday in Alhambra, CA. On hand will be Double Fine Productions' art director Scott C. who will be personally be autographing prints of his alternate DVD cover for the documentary, King of Kong: Fist Full of Quarters. The print is a nice sized 18 x 24 inches and will sell for a paltry $20. It's a pretty cool piece and having the autograph of someone who worked on Psychonauts would be pretty freaking sweet. You can go get your signed copy of the dvd and or print at Gallery Nucleus, 210 East Main Street Alhambra, CA. The event will go from 7 - 11pm and will feature such exciting extras as free booze and a Donkey Kong high score tournament with prizes.