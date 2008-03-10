Download the God of War: Chains of Olympus Demo

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

I've been playing (replaying parts) of God of War: Chains of Olympus on the Playstation Portable for a week or so now and so far it strikes me as one of the best games to hit the system to date. I'm about five hours in, nearing the end of the game, I believe, and there's really not much to complain about. Sure, it's God of War on a PSP, but what more would you expect? Yes, a review is coming Monday.

If you didn't get the free Demo on UMD when it came out, you can still grab it directly over on the Playstation Store. I point this out because the downloadable demo isn't exactly easy to find and some of you may not have realised it's out there.

God of War: Chains of Olympus Demo [PS Story, thanks Brad]

  • imagremlin @The Gremlin

    FYI: You'll need to create a US account to get it. Does not work with an Australian one.

  • hiranya Guest

    what ive seen in the videos seems like alota fun
    i dont play my psp for more then 1:30min a day or so... i shud last me a week cant wait to get my hands on it =)

  • eric tobe ojiah Guest

    i love god of war with all my hearth

